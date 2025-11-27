The Chancellor’s decision to prioritise welfare spending in the budget has made it even harder for the MoD to meet its commitments, an expert has said

Government warned plan to rebuild armed forces ‘cannot be delivered’ as military faces 'funding crisis’ . Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Draper

A senior military expert who co-authored the Government’s strategic defence review has warned it may not be implemented as the military faces a ‘funding crisis’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

General Sir Richard Barrons, former Commander of Joint Forces Command, told LBC the MoD “cannot make the sums add up” and risks being forced to cut key capabilities within two years unless ministers provide more money. His warning comes as Britain’s military leadership is reportedly raising similar concerns privately. According to reports, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, is writing a letter to Defence Secretary John Healey calling for more money, after holding “very difficult” meetings in recent days over how to continue funding the armed forces. Overnight, Ministry of Defence officials told newspapers that no letter had been received from the Chief of the Defence Staff. But when approached by LBC today, the MoD would not confirm whether that remained the case. Read more: UN confirms planetary defences will observe interstellar comet racing through Solar System Read more: France to bring in form of military service, 25 years after conscription phased out

General Sir Richard Barrons told LBC the MoD “cannot make the sums add up”. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC, General Barrons said rising costs, delivery delays, and the lack of new spending in this week’s budget mean the MoD is already struggling to fulfil the commitments it set out only months ago. “This has reached a crisis,” he said. “The demand isn’t being reconciled with the amount of money they’ve got. Costs have gone up, delivery has fallen behind, and when the MoD is looking at its 10-year programme it cannot make the sums add up.” Sir Richard warned that unless ministers provide a swift cash injection, parts of the armed forces could run out of funding within two years, forcing cuts to equipment and readiness at a time of growing threats. “This year and next year will be hard for defence. It will essentially financially go backwards,” he said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivering her Budget in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy