The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there was a public sector net borrowing surplus of £30.4 billion in January

By Rebecca Henrys

Britain notched up a record Government borrowing surplus last month in a surprise boost for Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the spring statement, according to official figures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rise was sparked by a jump in self-assessed tax payments and a fall in debt interest to the lowest level for almost six years. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there was a public sector net borrowing surplus of £30.4 billion in January. It is the highest borrowing surplus – when the Government receives more in tax and other revenues than it spends – for any month since records began in 1993. The surplus was also £6.3 billion bigger than predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and £15.9 billion higher than the same month a year ago. Read more: 'Nobody is above the law': Starmer insists Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should testify' in the UK and US over Epstein links Read more: Trump slams Starmer's Chagos Islands deal as 'big mistake'

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street to present the government's annual budget to Parliament. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

It came after the Government received a record tax take for January. Central government tax receipts increased by £13.3 billion to £109.7 billion, the ONS said. The Government brought in more tax revenue via capital gains tax, rising by £7 billion to £17 billion for the month, surpassing forecasts. This increase was linked to a rise in capital gains tax for most assets in the Labour Government’s first autumn budget in 2024. Friday’s data also showed that self-assessment income tax receipts lifted by £3.6 billion to £29.4 billion for January, again beating OBR forecasts. Meanwhile, Government spending edged slightly lower – by £0.6 billion – to £86.1 billion for the month.

A logo is pictured outside the Treasury building in central London. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images