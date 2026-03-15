Mr Miliband said he would not reconsider the policy of refusing to allow new exploration licences for oil and gas in the North Sea.

Government preparing 'for all eventualities' if they need to act on energy prices. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

The government is preparing "for all eventualities" if they need to act on energy prices, as instability in the Middle East causes oil prices to soar.

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Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said "the cost of living is the number one priority for this government", as he promised LBC listeners their energy bills will be protected. He said the Government is still looking at all options of what that support could look like, whether that be targeted or universal. Despite the volatile situation, Mr Miliband said he would not reconsider the policy of refusing to allow new exploration licences for oil and gas in the North Sea. Read more: Starmer could send drones to Middle East in bid to smash Iran oil blockade after Trump asks for help in Hormuz Read more: Trump says US 'not ready' to make deal with Iran to end war as 'terms aren't good enough yet'

Smoke rising from the Thai bulk carrier 'Mayuree Naree' near the Strait of Hormuz after an attack. Picture: Getty

He told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday: "That was our commitment and we're sticking to that commitment. "We said in our manifesto we'd keep existing oil and gas fields open for their lifetimes, and we wouldn't issue new exploration licences on existing oil and gas fields. "We've not only done that, but we've introduced so-called tiebacks to existing fields. So that's some new production in adjacent. And that was welcomed by the industry. "New exploration licences won't cut the price." Tehran has been blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route used by oil tankers transporting the fuel out of the Middle East, causing global price spikes. Mr Miliband has hinted that the Government is open to reviewing its plans to raise fuel duty for the first time in more than a decade should the war in the Middle East continue into the latter half of the year. He insisted the Government will “stand by the British people in this crisis” as he made appearances on Sunday morning’s broadcast round. He told LBC: "Part of the challenge here, which I think we're all aware of, is we don't know how long this crisis will last. "And obviously, our response will have to be shaped by the length of the crisis."

If fuel companies try to rip off customers, my government will step in.@RachelReevesMP and @Ed_Miliband are bringing the bosses of the fuel companies in today, to make sure that customers aren’t losing out because of the conflict in the Middle East. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 13, 2026