Ministers will reconsider their decision to deny compensation to millions of women affected by changes to the state pension age, Pat McFadden has said.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told the Commons the Government would re-evaluate the decision to deny compensation to Waspi women - those born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

He said “evidence” which was not shown to his predecessor Liz Kendall when she made the decision last December had since come to light and needed to be considered.

The decision to refuse compensation was made despite a recommendation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) the women should be paid up to £2,950 each.

They claim poor communication meant they had lost out on the chance to plan their retirement finances - leaving them unprepared.

