The Government has rejected claims that its jobs guarantee scheme puts the public at risk after questions were raised over whether employers would be told about applicants' criminal records. Picture: William Barton/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Government has rejected claims that its jobs guarantee scheme puts the public at risk after questions were raised over whether employers would be told about applicants' criminal records.

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Conservative MPs accused Labour of leaving businesses "in the dark" after The Telegraph reported that some offenders could be referred to the taxpayer-funded scheme without their records being disclosed to the organisations matching them with employers. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said public protection came first and that offenders would only be supported into appropriate jobs and training. The scheme is being expanded from April and is intended to help young people aged 18 to 24 who have been claiming out-of-work benefits into employment. The Government estimates it will help 90,000 people into work by March 2029. According to the DWP guidance cited by The Telegraph, people managed under multi-agency public protection arrangements (Mappa) can be considered for the scheme after consultation with their offender manager. Read More: Council worker unfairly sacked for ‘liking’ JK Rowling tweet in ‘Kafkaesque’ process, tribunal rules Read More: Workplace disability discrimination cases rise by over 200% in ten years

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately accused Labour of "keeping employers in the dark" and "gambling with public safety". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mappa involves police, prison and probation services working together to manage the risks posed by certain people convicted of sexual, violent or terrorism-related offences. The guidance says that if an offender manager confirms a person can take part and no disclosure is required, the referral can proceed through the normal process. The Telegraph reported that the offender manager or police decide whether to disclose the person's Mappa status to the organisation matching them with an employer. The guidance does not establish that an offender has been placed in a job without an employer being told about their record. A Government spokesman said The Telegraph's report was "misleading" and that established processes between probation, police and the DWP ensured offenders were only supported into jobs consistent with any restrictions placed on them. "Where a young person is managed under these public protection arrangements, they are not referred to the scheme until the police or offender manager has made any required disclosure," the spokesman said. The spokesman added that employers were expected to carry out their normal checks, including criminal record checks, and that "public protection comes first". Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately accused Labour of "keeping employers in the dark" and "gambling with public safety".

Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy called it an "extraordinary dereliction of duty" and said employers, parents and customers were entitled to know that safeguards were in place. Picture: PA Images/Alamy