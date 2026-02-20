Government sources have told this broadcaster that ministers are seeking to implement the laws once the police investigation into the former prince has concluded

As the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, he was second in line to the throne but is now eighth. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The Government is considering introducing legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession, LBC understands.

Downing Street sources have told this broadcaster that ministers are seeking to implement the laws once the police investigation into the former prince has concluded. Andrew was arrested at his home on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning. Read more: Met contacting Andrew's current and past protection officers over ‘anything they saw or heard’ Read more: Palace 'won't let taxpayer foot bill' for any legal fees Andrew may face after arrest

Andrew could be seen leaning backwards in the back seat of a car leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk. Picture: Reuters

A heavy police presence continues to be seen at his former home Royal Lodge and his current address on the Royal estate at Sandringham, with the force confirming that searches will continue until Monday. LBC understands that any changes to the line of succession will require consultation and agreement with the other countries in the Commonwealth. Plain-clothed police officers swooped on the Sandringham estate shortly before 9am on Thursday to arrest Andrew, with several vehicles seen entering the property. He is accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy and has become the first royal to be arrested and held in custody in more than 350 years. The former York's arrest has led to calls for him to be removed from the line of succession for the throne. As the second son of Queen Elizabeth II he was second in line to the throne but is now eighth.

Where is Andrew in the Order of Succession and could he ever be King? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still eighth in the order of succession and could theoretically become King, despite being exiled by the Royal Family. The former Duke of York has been stripped of all his titles due to his associations with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who took his own life in 2019. But while he cannot call himself a duke or a prince any more, Andrew is still listed by the Royal Family within the line of succession as the second son of Queen Elizabeth II. He was originally third in succession but has now slipped back in the order once Prince William and then Harry were born, and then again once they had children of their own. The Order of Succession is: William, Prince of Wales (b. 1982) Prince George of Wales (b. 2013) Princess Charlotte of Wales (b. 2015) Prince Louis of Wales (b. 2018) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (b. 1984) Prince Archie of Sussex (b. 2019) Princess Lilibet of Sussex (b. 2021) Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (b. 1960) Princess Beatrice (b. 1988)

Police officers walk through the Bishops Gate entrance leading to Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty