Britain is yet to respond to the global energy crisis, which has seen crude oil prices surge by 60% since the US and Israel began attacking Iran

By Frankie Elliott

A government minister stressed Downing Street had made reducing fuel costs its "number one priority" despite currently failing to take steps to ease prices.

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Britain is yet to respond to the global energy crisis, which has seen crude oil prices surge by 60% since the US and Israel began attacking Iran. A growing number of countries including Australia, Spain and Poland have announced measures to tackle the soaring prices, but the Starmer government is yet to follow suit. Read more: Starmer to chair emergency Cobra meeting as Iran war fuels economic crisis Read more: Energy bills 'set to soar by £288 more a year' due to Iran war

Fuel prices have spiked since the start of the Iran war. Picture: PA

The only real action taken so far is the creation of an official fuel finder website, which provides live forecourt information to motorists looking for petrol. Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray was pressed on the Government's slow response to the fuel price crisis by LBC' Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. The host asked the minister what the government planned to do to help desperate drivers, who were paying more than £1.80 for a litre of diesel and £1.52 for petrol, while the government made a reported £20 million a day from the price increases. But Mr Murray claimed that the government had already played its part in keeping fuel prices down "because of the 5p cut being extended to September". He also confirmed the increased VAT windfall for the government, adding: "If the VAT receipts from energy increase. That can often be because people are spending less money on other goods and items. "And that can mean overall, where people pay VAT shifts to energy and fuel. Because energy and fuel are typically at 5% rather than the standard 20% that can actually mean overall revenue goes down. It's not as straightforward as people make out." It comes as Sir Keir prepares to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where senior ministers will discuss the economic impact of the Iran war. The Prime Minister said he will hold the crisis talks to “make sure that everything that we need to have in place, everything is monitored and audited properly”.