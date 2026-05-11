The announcement "directly targets organisations and individuals who threaten security on UK streets and stability in the Middle East"

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the announcement "directly targets organisations and individuals who threaten security on UK streets and stability in the Middle East". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The UK has issued 12 new sanctions targeting Iranians accused of planning attacks in Britain on behalf of Tehran.

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In an update to the official sanctions list on Monday, the Foreign Office imposed travel bans and asset freezes on nine people for carrying out "hostile activity" in the UK and elsewhere. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the announcement "directly targets organisations and individuals who threaten security on UK streets and stability in the Middle East". She added: "Criminal proxies backed by parts of the Iranian regime who threaten security int he UK and Europe will not be tolerated, nor will illicit finance networks." Read more: Iran responds to US proposal to end war as hostile drones spotted amid ceasefire Read more: HMS Dragon sets sail for Middle East as Iran warns countries supporting US sanctions will 'face difficulties' in Strait of Hormuz

Another three sanctions were issued on entities including the Zindashti Network, sanctioned last year by the EU and said to be connected to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security. According to the EU, the Zindashti Network has "carried out numerous acts of transnational repression" for the Iranian government, including kidnappings and assassinations of critics of the Tehran regime. Among those sanctioned are five members of the Zarringhalam family – Farhad, Fazlolah, Mansour, Nasser and Pouria – said to have helped finance efforts to "destabilise" the UK. Mansour, Nasser and Fazlolah Zarringhalam were sanctioned by the US last year for their involvement in Iran’s “shadow banking” network. The US Treasury said the trio had "collectively laundered billions of dollars" for Iran through a network of front companies in the UAE and Hong Kong."

It comes before a meeting of 40 defence ministers on Tuesday to discuss plans to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

The sanctions come as Britain and France prepare to co-host a meeting of 40 defence ministers on Tuesday to discuss plans to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. John Healey and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin will co-chair the meeting, where the coalition partners are expected to outline the military contributions they can make to the defensive mission to reopen the strait once hostilities cease in the US-Iran war. The UK has already announced the deployment of HMS Dragon to the region so the destroyer can play a role in the multinational mission should the conditions allow. Support ship RFA Lyme Bay is also being converted to act as a mothership to mine-hunting drones which could help clear shipping lanes. Iran has effectively closed the strait to most traffic, inflicting severe economic damage around the world as the sea lane carries around 20% of global oil shipments as well as significant amounts of gas and products including fertiliser.