The announcement comes after ministers gave the gas field the green light last month

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has said the project will help to heat millions of British homes and businesses this winter. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Gas has begun flowing from the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, the Energy Secretary has announced.

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Last month, ministers gave the go-ahead for the Jackdaw gas field, located 150 miles east of Aberdeen, following years of uncertainty and a legal battle. Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Last month, I gave Jackdaw the green light and today its gas will start flowing into Britain, thanks to the hard work of the skilled North Sea workers. “It means homegrown gas from this project will help to heat millions of British homes and businesses this winter and beyond, in a boost for our energy security. “It also will help minimise the UK’s use of imported higher emission gas as we continue our transition to renewables and nuclear.” Read more: Jackdaw gas field approval will strengthen UK energy security, Burnham says Read more: Government urged to approve Rosebank oil and gas field after Jackdaw go-ahead

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said Jackdaw will minimise the UK’s use of imported higher emission gas. Picture: Alamy

Claire Mueller, Jackdaw project director at Adura, said the gas field is “now helping to power Britain”. She added: “At a time of considerable uncertainty around the world, Jackdaw will provide secure energy from our own waters to heat British homes and power our economy, while reducing our reliance on imports with higher emissions.” The approval of the Jackdaw project drew criticism from environmental campaigners and some Labour backbenchers, while Conservatives urged the Government to also approve the Rosebank oil field, located west of Shetland. Both Jackdaw and Rosebank were originally approved for development under the previous Conservative government in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The approval of the Jackdaw project drew criticism from environmental campaigners and some Labour backbenchers. Picture: Getty