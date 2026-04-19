The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) revealed it has “not done any modelling or analysis” on the impact

Campaigners have warned lawmakers against “rushing into” a ban on social media for under-16s after it emerged the Government has carried out no internal modelling of its key impacts. Picture: Grichka BEYSSON-LEANDRI / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Campaigners have warned lawmakers against “rushing into” a ban on social media for under-16s after it emerged the Government has carried out no internal modelling of its key impacts.

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The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) revealed it has “not done any modelling or analysis” on the impact such measures would have in areas such as mental health, access to news and how young people might bypass any restrictions. In response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Press Association, the department said internal modelling had not been carried out because “clear, agreed evidence does not currently exist”. Pressure has been building for the Government to consider a ban on social media for under-16s amid mounting concern over its impact on their health and safety. Read more: Reeves 'concerned' over social media impact on children despite MPs voting down ban Read more: Risks to children on social media ‘can’t go on like this’, PM tells tech bosses

Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference after the multinational virtual summit at the Elysee Presidential Palace on April 17. Picture: Tom Nicholson/Getty Images

Urging the Government not to rush into a social media ban for under-16s, Andy Burrows, chief executive of Molly Rose Foundation, said: “Parents are rightly demanding action from Government to protect children online but they want solutions to be effective and safe. “It is crucial the Government follows all the available evidence about an under-16 social media ban before rushing into it and the consultation provides an opportunity to do this.” MPs recently rejected another bid by the Lords to bar youngsters immediately from accessing the platforms. Sir Keir Starmer hauled tech chiefs into Downing Street on Thursday to say the risks faced by children on social media “can’t go on like this”, but could not guarantee action by the summer to crack down on harms. He added: “In a world in which children are protected, even if that means access is restricted, that is preferable to a world where harm is the price of participation.” The Government is piloting a range of measures aimed at limiting young people’s social media use, including app bans, time limits and overnight curfews, as part of efforts to improve online safety.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2nd L) hosts social media industry leaders to discuss child safety online, at Downing Street in central London on April 16,. Picture: Leon Neal / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Around 300 teenagers are taking part in a six-week trial testing different restrictions, with ministers also considering options including an Australia-style ban on under-16s. The trials are intended to help build the evidence base for potential policy changes. In its response, the department pointed to existing research led by University of Cambridge psychologist Professor Amy Orben – but her report highlights gaps in the evidence base. The report, which was published in January, highlights a “lack of high-quality causal evidence linking children’s mental health and wellbeing and their use of digital technologies”. The report reads: “High quality experimental studies that test whether reducing adolescent social media use improves mental health would improve our understanding of whether there is a negative causal relationship.” DSIT’s response to the FOI request also confirmed the department holds internal research and policy material on the issue, but said it was being withheld under Freedom of Information laws which cover the formulation of government policy.

A 12-year-old boy looks at an iPhone screen showing various social media apps. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images