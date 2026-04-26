The Prime Minister and Cabinet members are meeting regularly to monitor disruption caused by the Iran war.

The Prime Minister will chair another meeting of the Cabinet committee set up to deal with the fallout on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Government is stepping up planning for how to offset potential shortages sparked by the Iran conflict.

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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane that once carried a fifth of global oil and gas, has sent oil prices soaring since the US-Israel war on Iran began. The Prime Minister will chair another meeting of the Cabinet committee set up to deal with the fallout on Tuesday, after the so-called Middle East Response Committee met on the same day last week. A contingency planning group of ministers, led by Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones, is also meeting twice a week to focus on live monitoring of stock levels and plans in place to address supply chain disruption. The Government has been seeking to calm the public, urging drivers to keep filling up with petrol and using cars as usual. They're encouraging the public not to change their travel plans - despite fears over potential jet fuel shortages. Read more: Security concerns over King's US visit as Trump rushed from gala after another attempted shooting Read more: Donald Trump rushed to safety after "lone wolf whack job" shooting at White House Correspondents Dinner

A contingency planning group of ministers led by Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones is meeting twice a week. Picture: Alamy

There have also been fears that the war could hit stocks of carbon dioxide (CO2) - which is used in the food industry and by breweries to make drinks fizzy, as well as for defence purposes and medical uses such as MRI scanning. Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones said: “This is not our war. The Government made the right call to stay out of the conflict and only take defensive action to protect Britain’s interests. “We’re acting now to prepare for, and mitigate where possible, the impact on our economy and domestic security as a result of the conflict. “The Prime Minister wants to see a toll-free Strait of Hormuz reopened as soon as possible. The UK is working tirelessly with our international partners to find a permanent solution to this crisis and minimise the knock-on impact to households.” Mr Jones is set to speak to broadcasters on Sunday, and will seek to emphasise that the UK is in a good position, and will highlight how Sir Keir Starmer’s administration is working directly with businesses to limit disruption and keep prices down.

UK airlines have insisted they are not currently seeing a shortage of jet fuel as they buy it in advance and airports maintain stocks, but the Government has said it is “closely monitoring” stocks. Picture: Alamy

UK airlines have insisted they are not currently seeing a shortage of jet fuel as they buy it in advance and airports maintain stocks, but the Government has said it is “closely monitoring” stocks. Airports will make it easier for airlines to cancel flights without running the risk of losing their allocated “slots” – scheduled times for take-off or landing which some UK airports assign to airlines – if fuel shortages prevent them from flying. The Government also plans to temporarily relax laws that require airlines to operate part-full flights from UK airports, The Times reported. This would allow flight schedules to be consolidated months before any potential fuel shortages, meaning there may be fewer flight options available but minimising disruption and last-minute cancellations, the paper said. Supermarkets have said they are working with the Government to help plan for a worst-case scenario which could see the ongoing war lead to shortages of carbon dioxide used by food producers. On the outbreak of war, the Government provided funding to reactivate the Ensus bioethanol plant, which makes CO2 as a by-product, in order to shore up supplies of the gas.

The Lib Dems urged that a Bill be included in the next King’s Speech to put food security at the top of the Government’s agenda. Picture: Alamy