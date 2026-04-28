The Iranian Embassy has been told to “cease any form of communications that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally.”

Iran's Ambassador to the UK, Seyed Ali Mousavi, met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government has summoned the Iranian ambassador to Britain over “unacceptable and inflammatory” comments made on social media.

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Hamish Falconer, Minister for the Middle East, has summoned the chief of the Iranian Embassy, Seyed Ali Mousavi, following the unspecified remarks. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) branded the comments “completely unacceptable” and ordered the Embassy to “cease any form of communications that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally.” It comes after the embassy called on expats in UK to 'sacrifice' their lives 'for the homeland' in new campaign. The FCDO said in a statement: “The Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom, in response to the Iranian embassy’s unacceptable and inflammatory comments on social media. “The Minister made clear that these actions and comments were completely unacceptable, and that the Embassy must cease any form of communications that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally. “Iran’s brutal and repressive regime will continue to be called out by the UK Government for its malign activities on UK soil, its reckless attacks against our allies in the Gulf, and its violence against its own people." Read more: Counter-terror police investigate suspected arson attack on memorial wall dedicated to victims of Iranian regime Read more: Iranian embassy calls on expats in UK to 'sacrifice' their lives 'for the homeland' in new campaign

British Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer. Picture: Getty

“The UK Government is clear that protecting national security remains our top priority, and we will take all measures necessary to protect the British people.” The FCDO did not clarify which comments this referred to. But it comes after the Embassy was found to be recruiting expats to "surrender to killing" by joining its so-called Sacrifice for the Homeland campaign in a Telegram post. The post in question called on "proud compatriots" living in the UK to "surrender to killing rather than handing over the country to the enemy" and to add "another golden leaf to the book of honours". The post, which was made on its official Telegram account in Farsi on April 15, has been viewed thousands of times and received hundreds of heart reactions and dozens of thumbs up and prayer emoji reactions. The entire message reads: "To the knowledge of our proud compatriots living in the UK, in line with the objective realization of the national will and desire for the people's defense of the homeland, the possibility of registering for the 'Sacrifice for the Homeland Campaign' has been provided within the framework of the 'Mikhak System' to display a manifestation of national empathy, loyalty, and zeal in an integrated format. "All the sons of Rashid and Boroumand Iran are hereby invited to add another golden leaf to the book of honors of this ancient land by consciously attending and registering for this campaign and showing that their hearts are tied to the honor and pride of the homeland. "Undoubtedly, the harmony of hearts that love Iran will guarantee the stability, prosperity, and prosperity of the future of this land. "Let us all surrender to killing rather than handing over the country to the enemy."

Pro-Iranian regime supporters wave the country's flag in London. Picture: Getty