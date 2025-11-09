The Government will offer support for Second World War veterans to travel overseas to commemorative events to help them “remember, reconnect and pay their respects”, it has said.

The 102-year-old said: “Going back to Normandy means everything to those of us who are still here.“It’s where we lost so many good men, and it’s important that we can pay our respects to the friends who never came home.“At my age, these journeys aren’t easy, but they matter more than anything.

Jack Mortimer, from Leeds, who served as a corporal with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps during war and landed on Sword Beach on D-Day in 1944, said he is “grateful” for the new support.

It comes ahead of the publication of the Government’s Veterans Strategy on Monday, which will outline plans for celebrating veterans and recognising them as a strategic national asset.

In an announcement on Remembrance Sunday, the Ministry of Defence said it recognises the “profound importance” of enabling those who had served in the conflict to pay their respects at sites where they fought and their comrades had fallen.

“This support from the Government will help veterans like me make that trip whilst we still can.“We owe it to our comrades to be there, to remember them where they fell. I’m very grateful for this commitment.”

Defence minister Lord Coaker, who witnessed first-hand the importance of these events for veterans, said: “This year’s Second World War commemorations in Europe reminded the nation of the importance of coming together to honour those who saved our country from Nazi tyranny 80 years ago.

“I have had the privilege to attend commemorations marking the Polish contribution to Operation Market Garden in Poland, the Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands, and the liberation of Bergen-Belsen in Germany. These events strengthen ties with Nato allies, but also at a human level, to recognise the extraordinary courage and contribution of Allied nations in achieving peace.

“While we can never repay their generation, we are committed to helping them to remember, reconnect and pay their respects in the place where so many fell for our freedom.”

Minister for veterans and people Louise Sandher-Jones said: “Having attended the Afghanistan memorial event at the National Memorial Arboretum and felt the power of marking such anniversaries alongside those you served with, I understand how vital these occasions are for our Second World War veterans too.

“That’s why this Government is committed to funding travel support for Second World War veterans attending overseas remembrance events, starting next year.“This is about ensuring that those who gave so much can return to honour the friends they lost whilst they still can.”

The funding will begin next year, the Government said.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence announced more nuclear veterans would be honoured with medals.Around 22,000 people were involved in experimenting with atomic and hydrogen bombs between 1952 and 1967, putting them at risk of high levels of radiation.

In 2022, then prime minister Rishi Sunak announced thousands of atomic test veterans would receive a new medal honouring their service, following years of campaigning by veterans and charities.

This weekend, the Government said hundreds more veterans who tracked and photographed French and Chinese explosions in the Pacific for the Royal Air Force and Royal Fleet Auxiliary will also be included in those eligible for the medal, following a campaign led by the Mirror newspaper and Labrats International, the organisation which represents those affected by nuclear tests.