Government to target anti-social behaviour on buses with fines for playing music without headphones and vaping
Local authorities are being encouraged to use new powers to levy fines for nuisance behaviour on buses
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People who play music out loud on buses could face £100 fines in a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.
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Local authorities are being encouraged to use new powers to levy fines for nuisance behaviour on buses, including littering, vaping and listening to music without headphones.
On Monday, a campaign will be launched to remind people to use headphones on trains, telling passengers to “share the journey, not the noise” or face fines of up to £1,000.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “We’ve all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey.
“So, we’re launching a nationwide campaign reminding passengers to use headphones on trains.”
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He added: “It’s a simple thing, but one that will make journeys that little bit better for all of us.”
Local authorities gained the power to set and enforce their own rules on their bus networks earlier this year, and guidance published on Monday by the Department for Transport sets out how the new legislation can be used.
Those rules will need to be signed off by the Transport Secretary, and will be enforced by specialist transport safety officers rather than bus drivers.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “It is so frustrating when the actions of an inconsiderate few spoil journeys for the rest of us, whether that is vaping, littering or blasting music out loud.
“Even small changes in behaviour can make a massive difference to people’s experience on public transport.”
Antisocial behaviour on public transport has become an increasingly prominent issue, with the Liberal Democrats calling for action against “headphone dodgers” last year.
Ben Plowden, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, said antisocial behaviour could be “a real deterrent” to using public transport.
He said: “If these new powers are properly and visibly enforced, they should help everyone feel safe and comfortable on public transport and enjoy the ride.”
But Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said that while the measures were “well meaning”, they were “wholly inadequate” to deal with the “avalanche of escalating abuse” faced by transport workers.
She said: “The proposed penalties are not going to deal with the issues facing workers.
“Our members are demanding and deserve protections at work that these proposals do not address.”
Lib Dem transport spokesman Olly Glover said: “I’ve repeatedly pushed ministers to take the scourge of antisocial behaviour on our public transport seriously, but this latest response barely scratches the surface.
“Commuters deserve to travel in peace and quiet. We want a £1,000 fine to hit repeat offenders where it hurts and make it crystal clear this behaviour won’t be tolerated.
“Tough talk means nothing without enforcement. Unless the Government funds transport safety officers on the ground, these new rules won’t be worth the paper they’re printed on.”
Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said: “Finally, Labour are finally catching up with the Conservatives on issues passengers really care about.
“After we led the charge against antisocial behaviour on public transport last summer, ministers have worked out that nobody wants to endure pounding techno or blaring hip hop on a packed train or bus.
“But passengers and railway staff face far more serious problems. Assaults against rail staff have risen by 68%, while prosecutions have slumped under Labour. It’s time for Andy Burnham to get serious about enforcement, tackling violence and protecting those who work on our railways.”