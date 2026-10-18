Local authorities are being encouraged to use new powers to levy fines for nuisance behaviour on buses

People who play music out loud on buses could face £100 fines. Picture: towfiqu Barbhuiya/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

People who play music out loud on buses could face £100 fines in a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

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Local authorities are being encouraged to use new powers to levy fines for nuisance behaviour on buses, including littering, vaping and listening to music without headphones. On Monday, a campaign will be launched to remind people to use headphones on trains, telling passengers to “share the journey, not the noise” or face fines of up to £1,000. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “We’ve all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey. “So, we’re launching a nationwide campaign reminding passengers to use headphones on trains.” Read more: Pubs, cafes, and high street shops to be spared business rates in Budget overhaul Read more: Would you trust a bus driver trained by ChatGPT?

He added: “It’s a simple thing, but one that will make journeys that little bit better for all of us.” Local authorities gained the power to set and enforce their own rules on their bus networks earlier this year, and guidance published on Monday by the Department for Transport sets out how the new legislation can be used. Those rules will need to be signed off by the Transport Secretary, and will be enforced by specialist transport safety officers rather than bus drivers. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “It is so frustrating when the actions of an inconsiderate few spoil journeys for the rest of us, whether that is vaping, littering or blasting music out loud. “Even small changes in behaviour can make a massive difference to people’s experience on public transport.” Antisocial behaviour on public transport has become an increasingly prominent issue, with the Liberal Democrats calling for action against “headphone dodgers” last year. Ben Plowden, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, said antisocial behaviour could be “a real deterrent” to using public transport. He said: “If these new powers are properly and visibly enforced, they should help everyone feel safe and comfortable on public transport and enjoy the ride.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander called anti-social behaviour on buses 'frustrating'. Picture: Will Colebourne/Alamy