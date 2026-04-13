Peers in the Lords have backed a default ban on under-16s using platforms deemed the most harmful.

Government not scared of tech companies, insists Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Education Secretary has insisted the government is not afraid of technology companies as questions are asked about the time taken to implement online safety measures to protect young people.

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Politicians are currently consulting on how to protect children under the age of 16 online, which could include an Australia-style social media ban or measures like time limits. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has addressed concerns that the longer the UK waits to implement or decide on such a ban, the more harm is being done. She told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "It's not a question of whether there is further action here. It's what that action looks like. And that's why we've got a consultation that's underway." She said the government is listening to a range of views on how best to achieve a safe online environment for young people. Read more: Judy Murray joins May digital detox call to protect children from online harm Read more: Treat online safety like stranger danger and road safety, regulator tells parents

Politicians are currently consulting on how to protect children under the age of 16 online. Picture: Alamy

She said: "There are a range of views as to how we, how you do that, how you achieve the kind of safety that you're talking about and making sure not just that young people are not exposed to hateful or inappropriate material online. "And we are being tougher with the tech giants about that material, about taking it down." Ms Phillipson said another key part of the consultation is examining how to ensure young people do not spend excessive time online. She denied that the government is afraid of tech companies, and insisted they "will always act in the interests of children and families". She pointed to the action the government has already taken in relation to under-fives. "I've already announced plans to, for the first time, bring in new guidance for the use of screens in the under-fives to give parents the confidence that they need around what's appropriate," she told LBC. "Because, when it comes to younger children in particular, it's not just about what our children themselves experience. It's sometimes, you know, about what we as parents need to be thinking about in terms of leading by example as well."