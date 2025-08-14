The Government will use social media influencers to highlight the risks of travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures such as hair transplants and dental work under new plans. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

The Government has teamed up with social media influencers to highlight the risks of travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures such as hair transplants and dental work.

Ministers hope the new campaign with TikTok will help people make "more informed choices before they go under the knife". As part of the initiative, the Government will work with medical influencers, such as Midwife Marley and Doc Tally, to create videos showing the risks of cosmetic surgery abroad. The content aims to encourage patients to speak to a UK doctor first and avoid package holidays that include procedures. It will also include a checklist for patients to consider before they book a procedure - which includes checking the credentials of surgeons, the clinic's regulations, and understanding the aftercare. The initiative is part of a wider Government drive to tackle so-called medical tourism and ensure the NHS is not left to foot the bill when problems arise.

Health minister Karin Smyth said: "Too many people are being left with life-altering injuries after going abroad for medical procedures, without access to proper advice or safeguards. "Often drawn in by deals too good to be true and promoted by influencers – some of whom have never been to the practice in question. "By partnering with TikTok, we’re helping people make safer, more informed choices before they go under the knife – wherever that may be." Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said: "Our aim is to explain the risks and help British people understand the actions they can take to keep themselves safe when abroad. "If you choose to travel abroad for medical treatment, it is vital you do your research and are fully aware of the risks involved.

