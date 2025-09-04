Supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London, organised by Defend Our Juries. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

The Home Office is set to appeal a High Court ruling allowing Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori to proceed with a legal challenge against the Government over the group’s ban as a terror organisation.

Ms Ammori took legal action against the department over Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws, which made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison. In July, Mr Justice Chamberlain gave Ms Ammori the green light to proceed with her claim after finding that two arguments put forward on her behalf were "reasonably arguable". The case is due to be heard at a three-day hearing in November but the Home Office has been given the green light to challenge Mr Justice Chamberlain's decision.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone. Picture: Alamy

In a court order last month, Lord Justice Underhill said that while he could “see the force in (Mr Justice Chamberlain’s) reasoning”, he believed “that the appeal has a real prospect of success”. He continued that it was “highly desirable” for the appeal to be heard “as soon as possible”, with the challenge expected to be heard on September 25. Reacting to the decision, Ms Ammori said: “The political misstep by Yvette Cooper has led to hundreds facing prosecution under the Terrorism Act, leading to a much wider chilling effect on freedom of speech. “Whilst this has already been catastrophic for the civil liberties of the general public, we still don’t know the full extent of the unforeseen consequences by this proscription. “In spite of all this, Yvette Cooper is doubling down by seeking to appeal the judge’s ruling in my favour. “By doing so, the Home Secretary is trying to avoid scrutiny of her decision and is asking for chaos in the criminal courts.” Ms Cooper announced plans to ban Palestine Action days after the group claimed responsibility for an action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20. Speaking on June 23, she said that the vandalism of the two planes, which police said caused an estimated £7 million of damage, was “disgraceful”. Ms Ammori then lost a High Court bid to temporarily block the ban from coming into effect in early July.

A woman is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy