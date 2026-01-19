Labour have announced the plans after the party faced a backbench rebellion on the schools bill

By Rebecca Henrys

An Australian-style social media ban in Britain has moved a step closer as the Government announces a consultation with parents and school leaders on the measure.

After Australia banned under-16s from using social media in 2025, Downing Street has announced that it is looking into implementing the measure in Britain in a bid to protect children from online harms. The measure has been supported by figures across the political divide, including Labour's Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. The consultation will also look at options including raising the digital age of consent and restricting potentially addictive app design features such as “streaks” and “infinite scrolling”. Read more: Tories would ban under-16s from social media and forbid smartphones in schools Read more: GCSE pupils able to view exam results on mobile app for first time this year Later this week, the Lords will vote on an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which would require social media platforms to stop children under 16 from using their platforms within a year of the Bill passing. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said it will also be taking immediate action on children’s social media use, including directing Ofsted to examine schools’ mobile phone policies and how effectively they are implemented during inspections. The Government will also produce screen time guidance for parents of children aged five to 16. Guidance for parents of under-fives will be published in April, it said.

Ministers will visit Australia as part of its consultation, where a social media ban for under-16s came into force in December. The Government will seek views from parents and young people and the Government will respond in the summer, DSIT said. But Lord Nash, former schools minister, said the consultation represented only more delay. “This announcement offers nothing for the hundreds of thousands of parents, teachers, medical professionals, senior police officers, national security experts and parliamentarians of all parties who have been calling for a raising of the age limit for social media,” the Conservative peer, who is tabling the Lords amendment, said. “The Prime Minister must be in no doubt about the strength of feeling on this. The longer we delay, the more children we fail. I continue to urge all peers to back my amendment on Wednesday which would begin to end the catastrophic harm being done to a generation.” Lord Nash’s amendment has already secured the support of the National Education Union (NEU) and 61 Labour MPs, who have written to the Prime Minister calling for “urgent action”. Kemi Badenoch has already said the Conservative Party would introduce a ban for under-16s if it was in power.

Esther Ghey, whose 16-year-old daughter Brianna was murdered by two other teenagers in 2023, said on Monday that a ban would be “a vital step in protecting children online”. In a letter to party leaders Sir Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey, Ms Ghey said her daughter had had a “social media addiction” and “desperately wanted to be TikTok famous”, putting her “in constant fear about who Brianna might be speaking to online”. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Technology has huge potential to create jobs, transform public services, and improve lives. But we will only seize on that potential if people know they and their children are safe online. “We are determined to ensure technology enriches children’s lives, not harms them – and to give every child the childhood they deserve.” Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We have been clear that mobile phones have no place in our schools but now we’re going further through tougher guidance and stronger enforcement. Mobile phones have no place in schools. No ifs, no buts.” Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “We welcome the news that the Government will take its time to properly consider a ban on social media for under-16s. “It’s important that we learn from other countries and consider the unintended consequences as well as the advantages of such an approach. “The vast majority of schools already have restrictions on the use of mobile phones on school sites. “The Government’s suggestion that Ofsted should be ‘policing’ school policies is deeply unhelpful and misguided. “School leaders need support from Government, not the threat of heavy-handed inspection.”

