Young people will be offered “the skills they need to thrive in the AI workplace” as the Government introduces a “first-of-its-kind” summer bootcamp as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham last month said he is “on a mission” to stop the rise in the number of 16-24-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The latest data, published in May, showed the number of young people aged 16-24 who are neither working nor learning surpassed one million for the first time since 2013, reaching 1.01 million in the three months from January to March.

Up to 70 young people aged between 16 and 21 will be recruited to take part in the pilot bootcamp in the North West.

The Government said the programme will involve three weeks of AI (artificial intelligence) and workplace skills training.

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