Social media platforms will be restricted for under-16s in Britain, education minister Olivia Bailey has told the House of Commons.

The move is another major U-turn from Labour, which had previously resisted calls to impose an Australia-style ban until the consultation was complete.

These restrictions will come regardless of the outcome of the consultation.

Amid a consultation into measures including a full ban on under-16s using social media, Ms Bailey confirmed that the Government “will impose some form of age or functionality restrictions” on the platforms.

The House of Commons has thrice rejected an amendment brought by Lord Nash to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which would mandate the imposition of such a ban.

Lords sent the amendment to the Commons for a fourth time on Monday as a standoff between the two houses continues.

Lord Nash: "This commitment to raising the age limit to 16 for harmful social media features is a huge step forward for our children's safety online.

"Parents, teachers, health professionals, senior police officers and many others told the Government to listen.

"They told the Government repeatedly, and in great numbers, that it had to act on social media's unrestricted access to our young people, to prevent the catastrophic harms that it is inflicting on a generation.

"That delay wasn't good enough, and they had to deal with this now. And tonight the Government has said they will act and I would like to thank the Government for this. We will now all turn our attention - together- to making sure this is implemented as soon as possible in the best way to protect our children.

"Thank you to my colleagues in the Lords who voted four times to ensure that this happened. But above all, I want to thank the bereaved parents I have campaigned alongside.

"They didn't have to do this. They did it so that no other family would have to live through what they have lived through, and they have ensured that as a result every child in the country will be safer because of their work. I thank them for it."