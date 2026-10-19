The Government hopes the plans will help young people find work in key sectors targeted by Labour’s industrial strategy

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Too many young people are being denied the chance to get a foot on the career ladder.”. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Ministers are set to announce plans to create thousands of job opportunities for young people this week as part of wider efforts to tackle youth unemployment.

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The Government is expected to unveil a series of “jobs plans” for key sectors over the course of the week, beginning with professional services and construction. Accountancy, legal services and consultancy firms are set to make 22,400 apprenticeships available each year for people under the age of 25. Construction firms have also agreed to provide an additional 40,000 placements. The Government hopes the plans will help young people secure employment in key industries identified by Labour’s industrial strategy, while also addressing the growing number of young people not in employment, education or training (Neet). Read more: Kemi Badenoch to look at 'ripping up' Tory-Reform council agreements, shadow minister tells LBC Read more: Pubs, cafes, and high street shops to be spared business rates in Budget overhaul

Construction firms have also agreed to provide an additional 40,000 placements. Picture: Alamy

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Reindustrialising Britain means giving workers the skills they need to get good jobs in growing industries." “Too many young people are being denied the chance to get a foot on the career ladder.” “These jobs plans bring government and industry together to change that, opening up more apprenticeships, training and vocational routes into rewarding careers.” Further jobs plans for the digital, technology and defence industries are expected to be announced later in the week. The announcements come ahead of a second report into the Neet crisis from former cabinet minister Alan Milburn, who is expected to make a series of recommendations following the Budget at the end of October. The Office for National Statistics reports that almost one million young people are currently classed as Neet, adding to the welfare bill and making efforts to boost youth employment a priority for the Government. Mr Milburn has indicated that his report is likely to recommend cuts to benefit spending, with the money redirected towards helping people return to work. He told the Guardian: “We’ve got to have a different conversation about the welfare system, it just isn’t working for young people.” “We need to redistribute money from the welfare system to more employment support if we are going to end the Neet crisis.”

The announcements come ahead of a second report into the Neet crisis from former cabinet minister Alan Milburn. Picture: Alamy