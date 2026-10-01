A letter signed by health experts says that the “views of a vocal minority should not outweigh the overwhelming support for these measures among the public and health and education professionals”

Minsters have announced a raft of proposals to crack down on vapes targeted at children, including a ban on colourful packaging and restrictions on flavours aimed at children. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

The government has been urged to "stand firm" against the tobacco lobby on plans to stop vapes from being marketed towards children.

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Health experts have urged minsters to resist the efforts of tobacco and vape manufactures to water down the measures. Picture: Alamy

Signed by more than 1,700 professionals including leaders of health charities, think tanks and education experts, the letter says the Government’s proposals are “evidence-based, proportionate and essential for protecting children from tobacco and nicotine product marketing”. Signatories include officials from Ash, Cancer Research UK, Asthma and Lung UK; the King’s Fund and the teachers’ union NASUWT. It comes as new polling from Ash, conducted by YouGov on more than 2,100 British adults, shows that 63% of UK adults are supportive of standardising all tobacco products with just 7% opposed. Other measures included in the proposals have also earned public backing with 79% in favour of banning names of sweets, cartoons, and bright colours on vapes packaging. Meanwhile 71% support a ban on child-appealing vape flavour names.

Signatories include officials from Ash, Cancer Research UK, Asthma and Lung UK; the King’s Fund and the teachers’ union NASUWT. Picture: Alamy

Ash has highlighted how the new proposals will tighten rules surrounding cigars and cigarillos. Currently, large cigars and individually wrapped cigars are not required to display picture and health text warnings and packaging varies greatly. Meanwhile, cigarillos are allowed to be sold in packets of 10 and with menthol and other flavours. They can also be sold separately. Officials have said there has been an increase in the use of cigarillos, cigars and smokeless tobacco among 16 to 19-year-olds in England in recent years. And menthol cigarillo sales have increased since the ban on flavoured cigarettes was introduced in the UK.

Ash’s new YouGov polling found that 60% of the public support extending plain packaging requirements to cigars, with the majority of Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and Conservative votes all being in favour. Picture: Alamy

Ash’s new YouGov polling found that 60% of the public support extending plain packaging requirements to cigars, with the majority of Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and Conservative votes all being in favour. “Industries that profit from tobacco and nicotine are campaigning hard against these regulations, but hundreds of health and education professionals are urging ministers to stand firm,” said Ash chief executive Hazel Cheeseman. “The public backs action too, with support for plain packaging for cigars across the political spectrum and just 9% of people opposed. “We know that when tobacco regulations leave loopholes, companies exploit them. Ministers have an opportunity to close the loopholes that have led to a growth in cigar sales in recent years.

“We also need action on vape promotion. Vapes can help adults quit smoking, but they don’t need brightly coloured packaging or prominent displays. We can protect children from marketing while keeping vapes accessible to adults who smoke.” Professor Steve Turner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said: “Children must be able to grow up free from marketing designed to encourage tobacco and nicotine use. “Strong regulation is essential to protect children from these harms. We urge Government to stand firm against attempts to weaken these proposals and welcome measures that close loopholes and reduce the visibility and appeal of all tobacco and nicotine products.” Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy and information, Dr Ian Walker, said: “There’s no safe way to use tobacco, so the law must cover all tobacco products to protect people from its harms. “Governments across the UK must now ensure the law is fully implemented and properly enforced alongside increasing support available for people trying to quit smoking.”