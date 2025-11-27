The Government has U-turned on its pledge to give workers protection from unfair dismissal on day one of a new job.

The protections will now be in place from six months after concerns were raised about the potential change in the Employment Rights Bill and the effect it could have on small businesses.

The change will now make the bill a "workable package", the Government says, with day one rights potentially stopping it from clearing parliament.

Workers will still get day one entitlements for sick pay and paternity leave, which will come into effect in April 2026.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has called the U-turn "the right thing to do".

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, she they'd reached something of an impasse in the House of Lords around this issue of day one rights.

She said: "When this legislation is passed, you'll be entitled to them after six months. I think that's a reasonable and a fair compromise.

"As a proud trade unionist, I want to see us upgrade rights for working people in this country and I've wanted that for a long time.

"But I'm confident that this bill will do it and represent a significant step forward to give working people the security that they've been denied for too long."

