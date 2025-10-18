Labour wants to fill critical skill gaps in the clean energy transition by focusing on key job roles.

Labour promised to create 400,000 extra jobs in the clean energy sector by 2030, doubling the existing opportunities. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

A new strategy unveiled by the government comes as part of Labour's wider efforts to boost economic growth and decarbonise the UK's electricity grid by the end of the decade.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new strategy will focus on recruiting both work force veterans and school leaver into clean energy occupations. Picture: Getty

The government has also set out a target to establish five "technical excellence colleges" that will train workers with clean energy skills. The strategy will include tailored schemes for ex-offenders, school leavers and the unemployed. Further incentives include £20 million from the UK and Scottish governments to benefit oil and gas workers by offering bespoke career training in new clean energy roles. The already established "energy skills passport," which identifies routes for oil and gas workers to transition into offshore wind, will now be extended to nuclear and electricity grid occupations. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: "Communities have long been calling out for a new generation of good industrial jobs. "The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call - and today we publish a landmark national plan to make it happen. "Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your hometown just to find a decent job."

Projects such as the Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk will support 10,000 jobs at peak construction and remain central to UK net zero ambitions. Picture: Getty