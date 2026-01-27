Close up of a pint glass of lager on the table of a pub beer garden, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Government has announced a £300m bailout for pubs in its latest U-turn.

Pubs in England will get 15% of their business rates next year, with the amount they pay frozen for two years after that, the Government has announced. Dan Tomlinson told the Commons he understood times had been hard for pubs, as he said the support would be worth more than £1,600 for the average pub. The valuation model used for pubs will also be reassessed. Mr Tomlinson said pubs had not had the support they have needed “for too long”, and referenced 7,000 pubs shutting under Conservative led-governments between 2010 and 2024. Read more: Government's plans to hike cost of tourist visas to deliver ‘fresh blow to Britain’s struggling pubs’, industry experts warn

He said: “This Government does want to go further to support pubs. Pubs are the cornerstone of so many communities, they are essential to the social and cultural life of so many places across the country.” He continued: “Today I can confirm that from April, every pub in England will get 15% off its new business rates bill on top of the support announced at Budget. Pubs’ bills will then be frozen in real terms for a further two years. “This support is worth £1,650 for the average pub, just next year, and will mean that around three-quarters of pubs will see their bills either fall or stay the same next year. Then bills will be frozen in real terms for the next two years.” This support will also apply to music venues, Mr Tomlinson added. He added: “This week is also independent venue week, so it’s particularly appropriate that I can announce also that our package will apply to music venues too. “Many live music venues are valued as pubs and many pubs are grassroots live music venues. It would not be right to seek to draw the line so tightly so as to include some and not others.