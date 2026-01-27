Government unveils support package for pubs and music venues in latest U-turn
The Government has announced a £300m bailout for pubs in its latest U-turn.
Pubs in England will get 15% of their business rates next year, with the amount they pay frozen for two years after that, the Government has announced.
Dan Tomlinson told the Commons he understood times had been hard for pubs, as he said the support would be worth more than £1,600 for the average pub. The valuation model used for pubs will also be reassessed.
Mr Tomlinson said pubs had not had the support they have needed “for too long”, and referenced 7,000 pubs shutting under Conservative led-governments between 2010 and 2024.
He said: “This Government does want to go further to support pubs. Pubs are the cornerstone of so many communities, they are essential to the social and cultural life of so many places across the country.”
He continued: “Today I can confirm that from April, every pub in England will get 15% off its new business rates bill on top of the support announced at Budget. Pubs’ bills will then be frozen in real terms for a further two years.
“This support is worth £1,650 for the average pub, just next year, and will mean that around three-quarters of pubs will see their bills either fall or stay the same next year. Then bills will be frozen in real terms for the next two years.”
This support will also apply to music venues, Mr Tomlinson added.
He added: “This week is also independent venue week, so it’s particularly appropriate that I can announce also that our package will apply to music venues too.
“Many live music venues are valued as pubs and many pubs are grassroots live music venues. It would not be right to seek to draw the line so tightly so as to include some and not others.
”The Labour minister said that licensed venues could open until 1am or 2am in the summer in order to show games featuring UK teams during the men’s football World Cup.
He said: “We will legislate to increase the number of temporary events notices for pubs and other hospitality venues, whether that is to help them screen World Cup games or other community and cultural events.
”The Commons also heard the Government will consult on loosening planning rules to help pubs, which could mean they will be able to add guest rooms or expand without planning applications.
“We will also continue to engage with the sector to ensure that other retail, leisure and hospitality premises have flexibility,” Mr Tomlinson said.
The Conservatives have branded the Government’s pub support a “temporary sticking plaster” and demanded a permanent solution.
Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride told the Commons: “Is that it? After all this time, after weeks of telling our local pubs that help was on the way, this is all they get – a temporary sticking plaster that will only delay the pain for a few, while thousands of businesses despair as their bills skyrocket.”
“Support must be permanent,” he added.
“We have to cut business rates for our high streets to give certainty to local businesses, and it must be far wider than what the Government has announced today, not just pubs, but the whole of the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors which bring life to our high streets and town centres.”