Last night we brought you breaking news of the government U-turning over mandatory ID cards for workers. It’s hardly the first example of a sharp change in direction from Labour, and I’ll come onto the list in a moment.

But first, let’s talk about U-turns in principle: good thing, bad thing? I reckon most of us would say that if a government policy is misconceived or not working, by far the best thing is to change it – never mind embarrassment or even humiliation, get the damn thing right.

Margaret Thatcher, who famously said ”U-turn if you want to, the lady's not for turning”, in fact U-turned on the poll tax, NHS changes, defence spending and much else. Tony Blair did so on drugs, a European referendum and on GM food.

Strong governments can change their minds.

But it’s also true that there comes a moment or tipping point when you’ve had so many U-turns or changes of direction that the public starts to think… these people are just no good at policy – you lose authority and you lose, even worse, your own sense of direction and self-confidence.

Now the public’s asking: well if you’ve changed your mind on that, what else are you end up disagreeing with yourself about? Can we rely on anything you say?

Now, for any leader, that’s a dangerous place to be. And it seems to a lot of people at Westminster, not just opposition MPs, as of today Keir Starmer is in that bad place.

So what can we be absolutely sure the government will stick to? I don’t think, unless they are forced to change in the House of Lords, the government will back down on its pruning back of jury trials in the courts bill, as Badenoch suggested.

But I wouldn’t be at all surprised if we get closer to a ban on social media for under 16s, as she also wants.

Why? Because that would be hugely popular in the country, in line with Labour values – and mean a bitter fight with Elon Musk, who’s such an angry opponent of Starmer that there’s frankly nothing left to lose.

This is a Prime Minister who badly needs to pick an argument, refuse to back down, and win it.

