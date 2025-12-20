The new proposals will require councils to set limits on the number of spaces available in estates

By Alex Storey

The Government has been accused of "intensifying its war on road users" after it announced plans to introduce parking restrictions in new-build estates.

The proposals include limiting the number of spaces in an attempt to discourage car use in favour of green alternatives such as using public transport or cycling. But critics have hit back, warning the move will lead to "misery" and "illegal and dangerous" parking practices. Richard Holden MP, Shadow Transport Secretary, said: "Labour have ripped up the rulebook that protected families from parking misery and replaced it with a green light for councils to squeeze drivers. Read more: Private parking fines hit record high as companies cash in on wayward motorists Read more: Shadow housing minister accuses Labour of ‘return to garden grabbing’ as government unveils planning changes

"[It means] blocked pavements, congested roads, and tickets through the post. This is how the war on drivers works. Motorists aren’t the problem. Once again, they’re the revenue stream." Under the plans, Labour will require councils to set limits on the number of parking spaces in new developments, rather than "simply suggesting this as an option," the Telegraph reports. In 2011, the then-coalition Government scrapped council-imposed limits on car spaces for new developments on the basis that such rules "unfairly penalised drivers" and led to "over-zealous parking enforcement." But now, Labour will now make it a requirement for councils to set parking limits without having to provide any such justification. The proposed framework says councils should show "allow flexibility through ranges" where appropriate, and address "specific business requirements." Brian Gregory, of the Alliance of British Drivers, said: "This is a continuation of Labour’s intensifying war on road users.

