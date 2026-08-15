Food producers have faced challenges this summer due to the hot and dry weather.

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham said the Government has a “long way to go to build back trust” with farmers, and that the UK needs to “guarantee our own food production going forward”.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham sees potatoes being sorted. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a visit to F G Pryor & Son Ltd. Picture: Alamy

His government had planned to impose inheritance tax on farmers’ business assets after the first £1 million, but raised the tax-free threshold to £2.5 million in a U-turn just before Christmas. Mr Burnham visited a family-run potato farm near Truro, Cornwall, on Saturday that has been affected by the drought and met National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Tom Bradshaw. Speaking to broadcasters at Colwyn farm, Mr Burnham said: “I realise we’ve got a long way to go to build back trust with the farming community across the country. “I think it’s probably been the hardest summer for British farming in a generation.” The Prime Minister added: “I see food and farming as part of national resilience, national infrastructure. “We need to be able to guarantee our own food production going forward.” Mr Burnham said the £65 million funding package was “new money coming from Defra budgets”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a visit to F G Pryor & Son Ltd. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at a meeting with the family who runs FG Pryor & Son Ltd farm, Mr Burnham said the measures announced were “hopefully a sign of intent and an indication to the industry that we want a new conversation”. The Prime Minister told the farming family “let’s be honest, we know we’ve got to win back some trust”, and said he was “praying for rain with you”. Of the £65 million, the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) – which sees farmers receive payments to support nature – will receive an extra £50 million for this year’s pot. Farmers will also get £15 million in support for building on-farm reservoirs to provide supplies during future dry summers. The package will aim to support farmers who need to get water to crops, keep livestock fed where grass has failed and are struggling to continue environmental work without losing money. As part of the package, farmers will see more flexibility in environmental schemes, such as the SFI. This means those who are paid to look after wildlife habitat on parts of their land, and are normally barred from grazing or cutting it until later in the year, will now be allowed to do so where grass is scarce without losing payments. Mr Burnham said: “With the parched nature of the fields, it’s really important that they can use all of the available land to graze cattle and livestock and sheep.”

National Farmers Union President Tom Bradshaw (left) and Prime Minister Andy Burnham speak during a visit. Picture: Alamy