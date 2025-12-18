The leader of the opposition said the problem was born out people coming from cultures that "don’t respect women"

By Alex Storey

Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones has hit back at Kemi Badenoch's criticism of the Government's plans to rollout anti-misogyny courses for children, telling LBC the strategy will "cover everything."

Ms Davies-Jones said ministers have "left no stone unturned in looking at every single way to tackle violence against women and girls" following the publication of its strategy. It comes after the Conservatives leader claimed misogyny against women was caused by "migrants from cultures that don't respect women coming into our country." Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Davies-Jones said issues are ingrained in children from a "very early age" because of what they see online. Read more: Misogyny lessons for young boys in push to stamp out violence against women and girls Read more: 'Real concerns' over AI and cognitive decline in children, teaching union boss warns

Picture: v

When asked about Ms Badenoch's claims that the problem lies with migrants arriving in the UK from different cultures, Ms Davies-Jones replied: "We have left no stone unturned in looking at every single way to tackle violence against women and girls, and that means everyone. "We have not singled any type of perpetrator out because anyone can commit these crimes, that's why they're so prevalent. "One in eight women in our country has experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence, sexual stalking or harassment. That is horrific. And that they are real women going through real traumatic times and they all need our help."

She added: "These are issues that are becoming ingrained from a very young age because of osmosis, of what these children are seeing online, what they're being exposed to. "We need to tackle this in the home, online, in schools, in the workplaces, in the streets, wherever this is. We need to stamp out this harmful, misogynistic behaviour. "We have seen a dramatic rise in strangulation cases because of what young people are seeing in pornography and they are thinking that this is normal and what is acceptable. "So we need to be teaching young people, everyone, not just young people, about what is a healthy, consensual relationship. "The Government has announced that we will be banning the depiction of strangulation, making it a new criminal offence in pornography."

Earlier on Wednesday, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips revealed that female teachers are being targeted in schools. The Safeguarding Minister told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that children as young as 11 could be referred to anti-misogyny courses if they display problem behaviour. Such behaviour includes acts such as sharing intimate images, the MP for Birmingham Yardley confirmed. Teachers will also be given specialist training to talk to pupils about issues such as consent, and children who show harm towards parents, siblings or in relationships will be signed up to behaviour change programmes. A new helpline will also be set up for teenagers to get help over concerns for their own behaviour in relationships.

Measures already announced as part of the cross-Government strategy have included introducing specialist rape and sexual offences investigators to every police force, better support for survivors in the NHS and a £19 million funding boost for councils to provide safe housing for domestic abuse survivors. The latest measures for educating children is backed by a £20 million package, with £16 million invested by the Government, which is working with philanthropists on an innovation fund. Ms Phillips told Nick: "I go into schools and most constituency MPs across the country will be going into schools and actually the teaching unions came out, I think around nine months to say that the growing levels of misogyny that they were seeing, both targeted at girls in their schools, but also at teachers, female teachers. "Look, I'm not going to teach teachers how to suck eggs. They know what and they're already telling us what they can see." She likened the early intervention to how governments similarly tackle terrorism or knife crime. "If there was any concerns around things like knife crime, them growing up in Birmingham or if they were showing extremist views. "The government provides schemes for teachers, whether that's the prevent programme, whether that's things to do with reducing knife crime incidents. "There were schemes for those people to be sent on and they haven't existed for this particular crime site."

Schools to take part in the teacher training pilot will be chosen next year, while ministers aim for all secondary schools to teach healthy relationship sessions by the end of this Parliament. It comes as Department for Education-commissioned research found 70% of secondary school teachers surveyed said their school had actively dealt with sexual violence and/or harassment between children. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to St Mary Magdalene school in London, to meet with young people to discuss issues surrounding violence against women and girls. Picture: PA