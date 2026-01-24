Industry figures are warning that increasing the cost of tourist visas from £475 to £506 will have a stark impact on the number of people visiting Britain.

By Jacob Paul

The Government is planning to increase the cost of tourist visas in a move threatening to deliver an added blow to Britain’s already struggling pub industry.

Industry figures are warning that increasing the cost of tourist visas from £475 to £506 will have a stark impact on the number of people visiting Britain. They say this will negatively affect tourist spending, threatening Britain’s pubs with financial ruin. The surging visa costs coupled with plans to ramp up the cost of electronic travel authorisation (ETA) could see £1.5 billion of tourist spend wiped, with the pub and hospitality sectors expected to take a big hit. “Inbound tourism is the closest thing you can get to free money in the economy. “It is our second largest services export earner – foreign visitors spend more eating and drinking out at our pubs and restaurants than all of our food and drink exports put together and socialising like a local is the top attraction – and generates jobs growth and investment cross all parts of the UK,” Kate Nicholls, the head of UK Hospitality told the Telegraph. This week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted pubs faced a “far different” situation from other businesses such as hotels, restaurants and cafes as she appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Read more: Rachel Reeves considers another hike to booze duties in move that could 'kill pub industry' Read more: Reeves hints new pub support will not be extended to other businesses

