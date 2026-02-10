An initiative which allows GP data to be used in specific research projects will be “game changing” in helping academics to better understand some of the most common and debilitating diseases, experts have said.

The Government has made steps to allow major UK research projects – UK Biobank, Genomics England and Our Future Health – to use GP data on people taking part in the studies, as well as the data they submit to the programme.

Experts welcomed the news, saying that the data would “offer fresh insights” into many different illnesses.

Professor Sir Rory Collins, principal investigator and chief executive of UK Biobank, said: “Access to our participants’ coded GP patient data will be a game changer for research into some of the most common and debilitating diseases.

“There’s no doubt this will revolutionise the power of UK Biobank.”

Around half a million adults are taking part in the study and have been sharing their data for more than 15 years, but until now, researchers have not been able to examine their GP data.

