A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at home 'while hosting a sleepover for children'.

According to local reports, it is understood that other children were staying at the house at the time of her death, and the friends of Hannah’s children had to be taken back to their families as police erected a cordon around the property.

Emergency services were called to the house at 2.20am on Sunday. The ambulance service attended the scene, and the police were called soon after.

Hannah Cain, a GP who was known professionally as Dr Hannah Terry, has been named by locals in the village of Dersingham, where her body was found.

A murder investigation is now underway, and a man in his 40s has been arrested by West Norfolk Police on suspicion of murder.

Officers applied to Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court for a warrant of further detention. The warrant will allow them an additional 32 hours to interrogate the suspect.

Ms Cain is believed to be a GP who worked at Grimston Medical Centre on Congham Road in King’s Lynn, which was closed for the day due to "extremely difficult circumstances".

A spokesperson for the surgery said on social media: "We are sorry to let patients know that Grimston Medical Centre, including the dispensary, is temporarily closed due to extremely difficult circumstances affecting our practice team.

"We apologise for the disruption and appreciate your patience and understanding at what is a very difficult time for our colleagues."

Det Insp Alix Wright, of the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation, working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

"I'd ask anyone who believes they may have information that could help our investigation to please share this with us."