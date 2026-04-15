GP suspended for asking Muslim woman to remove her veil because he 'was struggling to understand her' is struck off
Keith Wolverson was suspended multiple times for misconduct and 'disengaged entirely' with the regulatory process
A GP who was suspended for misconduct has been struck off after failing to make contact with his regulator.
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Keith Wolverson, who worked at Royal Stoke University Hospital and Derby Urgent Treatment Centre, was suspended for nine months in 2022 for criticising his patients’ English skills and asking a woman to remove her veil.
At the time, the hearing was told that Wolverson made a series of inappropriate comments about his patients' language skills and noted in medical records that they “need to learn better English”.
He allegedly told a senior colleague in an interview that he "shouldn't have to see patients who can't speak English".
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In 2024, Wolverson was suspended for a further 12 months after it was revealed that he was working.
He said the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) appeal process was “unclear”, which the panel rejected, saying that he had “clearly” been informed his registration had been suspended.
Wolverson reportedly worked for Practice Plus Group, based in Reading, 17 times while suspended, according to the MPTS.
The medic has now been struck off after it emerged he failed to make contact with his regulator and had “disengaged entirely” with the regulatory process, according to the tribunal service.
Following the tribunal, the panel said that “formulating workable conditions” for him to return to work would be neither practical nor effective.
The medic, who had not practised for over three years, had not “demonstrated sufficient insight” and it “could not identify any conditions that would adequately address the concerns or ensure public protection”, according to the panel.
Wolverson will be informed of the verdict by letter, which will include his right to appeal, as well as information about when the new order will come into effect.