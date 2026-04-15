Keith Wolverson was suspended multiple times for misconduct and 'disengaged entirely' with the regulatory process

GP Dr Keith Wolverson was struck off the medical re. Picture: Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Georgia Bell

A GP who was suspended for misconduct has been struck off after failing to make contact with his regulator.

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Keith Wolverson, who worked at Royal Stoke University Hospital and Derby Urgent Treatment Centre, was suspended for nine months in 2022 for criticising his patients’ English skills and asking a woman to remove her veil. At the time, the hearing was told that Wolverson made a series of inappropriate comments about his patients' language skills and noted in medical records that they “need to learn better English”. He allegedly told a senior colleague in an interview that he "shouldn't have to see patients who can't speak English". Read more: Ultra-marathon runner and former Royal Marine dies trying to beat world record trail run in memory of friend Read more: UK government announces first 'anti-Muslim hostility' definition

The medic previously worked at Royal Stoke University Hospital and Derby Urgent Treatment Centre. Picture: Alamy

In 2024, Wolverson was suspended for a further 12 months after it was revealed that he was working. He said the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) appeal process was “unclear”, which the panel rejected, saying that he had “clearly” been informed his registration had been suspended. Wolverson reportedly worked for Practice Plus Group, based in Reading, 17 times while suspended, according to the MPTS.