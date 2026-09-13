The programme is the first of its kind in the UK, and it is hoped that treating people earlier in the course of the disease will improve outcomes

Andy Vaughton is a former consultant anaesthetist who has MND. Picture: Deborah Johnson Photography/PA Wire

By Katy Dartford

Dentists, GPs and other healthcare professionals are being offered training to recognise potential early signs of motor neurone disease (MND) as part of a new programme.

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The charity foundation set up by Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir, who died after being diagnosed with MND, is launching the first programme of its kind in the UK. Called RACE to Diagnose, it will offer guidance to healthcare professionals who may encounter patients with early signs of the disease. MND can be difficult to diagnose in its early stages, and it is hoped that allowing people to have treatments earlier in the course of the disease will improve outcomes. Read More: Trump believes Irish unity is ‘logical’, Irish premier Micheál Martin says Read More: Kimi Antonelli holds off Max Verstappen to win Spanish Grand Prix

The charity foundation was set up by Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir, who died after being diagnosed with MND. Picture: Getty

The training programme also shows professionals how to explain an urgent referral without causing unnecessary alarm, and what clinical details to include so specialist teams can assess and prioritise the patient. Early indicators of the life-shortening condition can include progressive or unexplained muscle weakness and wasting, or changes affecting speech, the tongue or swallowing. Jessica Lee, director of research at the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “MND is not common; its early signs can vary considerably and there is no single test that tells you conclusively that someone has it. That means people can move between different parts of the healthcare system before they reach the right specialist. “RACE to diagnose gives professionals practical guidance on what to look for, how to assess what they are seeing and when to make an urgent referral.” “As treatments begin to emerge, reaching people earlier in the course of the disease may be critical to giving those treatments the best possible chance of having an effect. “But earlier diagnosis is about much more than treatment. “It can give people with MND and their families more time to understand what is happening, access the right support, adapt their homes and decide how they want to approach the future.”

Jessica Lee, director of research at the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. Picture: My Name'5 Doddie Foundation/PA Wire