GPs could be required to keep their online consultation tool open for the duration of their working hours

The union has given Health Secretary Wes Streeting 48 hours to take action and avoid dispute. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

GPs are considering a range of actions after voting to enter a dispute with the Government over online access plans, which they claim could put the safety of patients and staff at risk.

It comes as a change, announced in February as part of the new GP contract for 2025-26, is set to come into force. From October 1, GP surgeries in England will be required to keep their online consultation tool open for the duration of their working hours for non-urgent appointment requests, medication queries and admin requests. At the time, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England said the move would be "subject to necessary safeguards in place to avoid urgent clinical requests being erroneously submitted online". The BMA said these safeguards have not been put in place and no additional staff have been brought in to manage what it predicts to be a "barrage of online requests".

It said this could risk patient safety as staff try to find the most urgent cases. Picture: Alamy

The union has given Health Secretary Wes Streeting 48 hours to take action and avoid dispute. It said if the Government does not comply, it would explore all of its options. This could potentially include a ballot on industrial action. According to the BMA, there are fears the change could lead to “hospital-style waiting lists in general practice” and “reduce face-to-face GP appointments”, according to the union. It said this could risk patient safety as staff try to find the most urgent cases, with fears that reviewing online requests will take up too much time. Many surgeries already have a system that allows patients to request consultations online, with staff reviewing these and booking appointments accordingly. However, according to the DHSC, there is a lack of consistency, with some surgeries choosing to switch the function off in busier periods. Mr Streeting said: "It is absurd that in 2025 many patients can’t request appointments online. If you can book a hair appointment online, you should be able to book an NHS appointment too. "Many GPs are already offering this service, and now it will be provided to patients across the country "This move – which the BMA agreed to – will support GPs to care for their patients who need non-urgent care.“We have agreed clear safeguards, where patients will be directed to phone up or attend in person for urgent appointments. The BMA knows this." Last week, the BMA announced that its GP members had voted to go into dispute over the change and the union has now given Mr Streeting 48 hours to act. Dr Katie Bramall, BMA GP committee chairwoman, said: “We agreed to these changes on the condition that necessary safeguards would be put in place before Wednesday October 1. “This was agreed – in writing – with Government, DHSC, and NHSE in February this year.

