By Chay Quinn

Month-long waits to see a GP are at the highest level on records, new research says as MPs call for an emergency package to save practices.

The House of Commons Library has said that 2025 is on track to have the highest number of GP waits longer than two and four weeks on record. The data comes after the waits began to be collected in 2020. The figures look at the period from January to August this year - and show a 50 per cent increase in patients waiting over 14 days for a GP appointment since the same period in 2020. There have also been a a 67 per cent increase for those waiting over 28 days, from 5.8 million five years ago to 12.9 million today.

The Liberal Democrats called on Health Secretary Wes Streeting to introduced an emergency package to support GPs. Picture: Alamy