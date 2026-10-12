Almost half (45 per cent) said AI-generated complaints from patients are increasing workloads

Some patients are sending 20-page complaints to GPs that have been generated by AI, an organisation has said. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Some patients are sending 20-page complaints to GPs that have been generated by AI, an organisation has said.

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The Medical Protection Society (MPS), which guides doctors, dentists and health workers on legal issues and professional indemnity, said overly complex letters using AI are increasing workloads for family doctors. Its poll of almost 160 GP practice managers in the UK found that only 7 per cent have not encountered an AI-generated complaint. Almost half (45 per cent) said AI-generated complaints from patients are increasing workloads and having a negative impact on wellbeing and morale. Read more: White House reinstates UK access to new AI models for safety tests Read more: Migrant sex predator told court his 'micropenis' meant he couldn't commit rape

Dr Sarah Townley, deputy medical director at MPS, said: “AI can empower and support patients in communicating concerns – particularly if confidence, language barriers or health conditions make written communication difficult. “Even where these issues do not exist, AI removes much of the time involved in producing written material. “However, at MPS, we are concerned about the surge in GP practice staff seeking support with AI-generated complaints, and the impact this appears to be having on practice teams’ wellbeing and workload. “Letters can be 20 pages, sometimes longer. They are often complicated, include detailed but occasionally questionable legal arguments, and many fail to remove the AI tool’s ‘coaching’ and common tells. “Our members take patient complaints seriously and consider each one carefully, but responding to AI-generated correspondence takes a considerable amount of time and work, as the patient’s concerns are often more difficult to decipher.

“This may be diverting time away from patient care, and leading to a less satisfactory outcome for patients. “One MPS member, after working with us to reply to such a letter, received a further response from the patient within minutes, raising new issues not included in the original complaint. Understandably they felt bewildered and frustrated. “The benefit of being able to produce a complaint in a matter of seconds also appears to be having the effect of lowering the thresholds around what patients will complain about, and encouraging more complaints to be made in the heat of the moment rather than using simpler routes to resolve an issue.” Professor Victoria Tzortziou Brown, president of the Royal College of GPs, said patients have the right to raise concerns or make complaints about the care they receive “and complaints can play an important role in accountability, learning and improving services”. She added: “GP practices take complaints seriously and will have processes in place to investigate and respond appropriately.

The Royal College of General Practitioners. Picture: Robert Evans/Alamy

“Technology, including AI, may make it easier for patients to raise concerns and improve accessibility for some people, but it also risks producing complaints that are unnecessarily lengthy, complex or contain inaccurate information. “AI-generated complaints may also include legal language that is disproportionate to the concerns being raised, making them more difficult and time-consuming for GPs and our teams to interpret and respond to. “What matters is understanding the patient’s concerns, what has happened and what can be done to address them. “GPs are also increasingly dealing with complaints that reflect wider frustrations with pressures across the NHS, including delays in hospital or community care that are outside the control of individual practices. “Dealing with complex or threatening complaints can place considerable additional pressure on already overstretched teams and take an emotional toll.