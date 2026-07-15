Up to 500 patients are expected to take part in the trial, which is being led by Scottish Brain Sciences.

The blood test that could help diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier is being carried out in GP surgeries in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A blood test that could help diagnose Alzheimer's disease much earlier is being rolled out through GP surgeries in Scotland as part of what researchers are calling a landmark study.

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More than 50 GP practices across central and northern Scotland have signed up to the Bringing Alzheimer's Disease Biomarkers to General Practice (BriDGe) study, led by Scottish Brain Sciences. Researchers hope the trial will show that blood tests can speed up diagnosis, help GPs provide better care and give patients earlier access to support and new treatments. Up to 500 patients are expected to take part, making it the UK's largest evaluation of Alzheimer's blood tests in general practice. Around 90,000 people in Scotland are living with dementia, including around 3,000 people under the age of 65. An estimated 60,000 have Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, which affects memory, thinking and behaviour. The test looks for two proteins in the blood – p-tau181 and p-tau217 – which are linked to the changes in the brain caused by Alzheimer's disease. Read more: New Alzheimer's drug could stop disease in its tracks before high-risk patients show symptoms Read more: Jon Snow ‘bowled over’ by support after revealing Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Researchers hope the trial will show that blood tests can speed up diagnosis and give patients earlier support. Picture: Alamy

International studies suggest the biomarkers can identify or rule out Alzheimer's earlier and more accurately than many existing memory tests or brain scans. As well as improving diagnosis, the BriDGe study aims to increase confidence among GPs in using blood tests as part of routine assessment. Dr Sheelagh Harwell, senior associate GP in Edinburgh and one of the clinicians involved in the study, said: "An earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer's can aid patients with lifestyle modifications, allow them to access support sooner, and plan ahead." Martin, who previously took part in a Scottish Brain Sciences study after experiencing changes to his memory and thinking, said the current diagnostic pathway can leave patients uncertain. "I have had conflicting information from healthcare professionals which has left me in limbo," he said.

An estimated 60,000 of people in Scotland have Alzheimer's disease. Picture: Alamy