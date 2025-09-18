GPs vote to enter dispute with Government over online appointment requests. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

GPs in England have voted to go back into dispute with the Government over upcoming contract changes which will require surgeries to allow patients to request appointments online.

The reforms, due to come into effect in October, would enable people to make requests for non-urgent problems, with the aim to free up phone lines for urgent inquiries and help end the 8am rush to schedule appointments over the phone. The British Medical Association (BMA), the trade union for doctors, said its GP Committee believes allowing unlimited online requests without safety measure "opens the floodgates to an already stretched GP workforce". The BMA added that online systems are not able to distinguish between non-urgent and urgent patient inquiries and GPs are concerned this could mean serious problems get missed. The committee, which has voted to enter into dispute with the Government, the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England from October 1, will first consider whether any action could be taken to challenge the lawfulness of the Government’s position on safety measures in the proposed online systems.

