By Ella Bennett

GPs are seeing a major increase in their workload as patients try to get the weight-loss jab Mounjaro, a poll suggests.

The survey of more than 1,200 GPs and practice nurses suggests one in 25 consultations now involve discussion of the drug, either as the main reason for the appointment or as an extra question when discussing other illnesses. It comes after research earlier this month found thousands of people who could benefit from Mounjaro on the NHS are missing out due to funding issues and a postcode lottery. Fewer than half (18 out of 42) of commissioning bodies across England have started prescribing the drug on the NHS in line with health service guidance, according to data gathered by the British Medical Journal (BMJ). NHS England has put in place a phased rollout of Mounjaro over a period of up to 12 years, but data suggests even patients who are eligible now cannot get the drug. The vast majority of patients on Mounjaro currently pay for it privately. Read more: New pill could expand access to popular weight-loss drugs Read more: Ozempic maker to slash 9,000 jobs after warning of surge in ‘knock-off’ weight loss jabs

According to the BMJ study, few integrated care boards (ICBs) have been allocated enough NHS funding for patients who could be treated on the health service. In the latest survey, from Pulse magazine and Nursing in Practice, almost one in 10 GPs (9%) and practice nurses (10%) said patients bring up Mounjaro in as many as one in 10 consultations.

One GP told Pulse there has been a “huge influx” of patients wanting to be put on the drug. GPs reported, however, they are often not yet able to prescribe the drug because local ICBs have not set up routes for prescribing it or providing wraparound care for patients. One GP said: “From June 23 (when rollout began), patients started asking about Mounjaro, but our local integrated care board did not develop a plan before this date. “It would have helped if that had been done before media announcements. “Patients were calling up to request appointments to be given (Mounjaro), which then took up a lot of our admin time and time away from other unwell patients.”

