Grace was stabbed to death in the Nottingham attacks while trying to protect her friend

Grace Kumar will be awarded the George Medal for ‘exceptional courage’. Picture: social media

By Ella Bennett

A student who was stabbed to death in the Nottingham attacks while trying to protect her friend has been posthumously awarded the George Medal for her “exceptional courage in the face of extreme danger”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar - both 19 - were killed in Nottingham . Picture: Social Media

Grace and Barnaby were stabbed to death by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane, who was given an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Calocane also killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, during the attacks in the early hours of June 13 2023 and attempted to kill three others. During Calocane’s trial, prosecutor Karim Khalil KC said Grace had shown “incredible bravery” by trying to protect Mr Webber from Calocane’s blows and tried to fight him off, pushing him away and into the road. The killer then turned his attention to her and was “as uncompromisingly brutal in his assault of Grace as he was in his assault of Barnaby”, Mr Khalil said. The medal will be presented to Grace’s family.

Ian Coates was also killed in the attacks . Picture: Alamy

Others honoured in the Gallantry Awards list include Richard O’Brien, who received the King’s Gallantry Medal for stopping his car to intervene in the stabbing of woman and restrain the attacker in Barnet, north London, in 2021. School support staff receptionist Alicia Richards and youth worker Molly Bulmer have been awarded the King’s Commendation for Bravery for tackling a former student after he embarked on a sustained attack on staff and pupils with pieces of broken glass in Sheffield in 2024. Pc Mark Sutton and Pc Thomas Dransfield, meanwhile, received the King’s Commendation for Bravery for rescuing a man to prevent him falling from a bridge in 2023. Sir Keir said: “This is what true courage looks like. In moments of unimaginable danger, these extraordinary people acted with selflessness and bravery that speaks to the very best of who we are as a nation. “We owe each of them – and their families – our deepest thanks. Their actions remind us of the strength and compassion that run through our communities. “I want to pay tribute to all of the recipients, including Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect her friend. Her legacy will live on as a powerful example of heroism.”