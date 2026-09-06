When I entered the corporate world, the trajectory was straightforward: complete your education, secure a spot on a structured graduate scheme, and climb the corporate ladder.

Today, the economic landscape for 18-to-30-year-olds tells a drastically different story. With youth unemployment dominating national headlines and entry-level corporate positions tightening, school leavers and recent graduates face a gruelling job market as traditional entry points rapidly shrink.

Major high-street retailers frequently promote standardised entry-level traineeships as the ultimate solution. While these programs offer structured employment, they are no longer a total remedy for the youth employment crisis. Real, sustainable opportunity lies in turning Gen-Z's creative passions into viable, long-term businesses.

Too often, young adults making, designing and selling physical goods from their bedrooms or local markets are dismissed as merely pursuing ‘hobby businesses’. This perception is fundamentally flawed. We have numerous sub-30 entrepreneurs on Not On The High Street - talented Partners like Lumberjaxe, Imogen Melissa and Cloth n Card - some of whom are already turning over six figures annually. These young creators are not just passing the time: they represent the future backbone of British manufacturing, independent retail, and localised economic growth. Dismissing their output overlooks a vibrant engine of innovation.

Solving the youth employment crisis requires a joined-up effort across the entire business ecosystem. Retail leaders, financial institutions, and government bodies must unite to give young people the tools they need to succeed on their own. That means providing commercial mentorship, creative development, innovation and production guidance, marketing strategies, and essential financial and administrative knowledge.

Rather than waiting for external policy shifts, Not On The High Street is taking active steps to lower these barriers. In conjunction with entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies MBE, our Non-Executive Director and Chief Brand Ambassador, we are set to launch the Young Entrepreneurs Academy.

The Academy is designed to bridge the gap between creative ambition and commercial viability. By combining intensive training and mentoring with kickstarter seed grants we will look to demystify the business basics. Through structured coaching, young founders will master essential operational skills, including managing cash flow, navigating tax and VAT, developing pricing strategies, and building a distinct brand narrative. Crucially, the initiative pairs this training with direct, fast-track access to selling on our curated platform, instantly connecting talented young makers with an established audience of millions.

To build a resilient economic future, we must change how we view youth employment. I urge policymakers, regional leaders, and major financial institutions to look beyond traditional corporate hiring models. By empowering the next generation to build their own businesses, we champion British creativity, strengthen local economies, and help to secure the future of independent retail.

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Pascal Schuster is the CEO of Not On The High Street.

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