Campaign platform Organise and Rethink Repayment accused the Government of acting 'like a loan shark'

A majority of graduates say the current maximum rate of student loan interest is unfair, with most saying fairer policies would affect how they vote. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A majority of graduates say the current maximum rate of student loan interest is unfair, with most saying fairer policies would affect how they vote.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After Chancellor Rachel Reeves told LBC she backed the current regime of student loans, campaign platform Organise and Rethink Repayment said the system "increasingly points to the hallmarks of mis-selling". A survey of 3,209 graduates found 87 per cent think the maximum interest rate on Plan 2 student loans is unfair. Under current rules, student loans are hiked by up to 6.2 per cent each year, depending on the circumstances of the borrower. Additionally, 84 per cent said fairer student loan policies would influence their vote at the next election. Roxy Khan-William, head of campaigns at Organise, said: "The evidence increasingly points to the hallmarks of mis-selling: complex terms, optimistic assurances, underplayed risks, and later rule changes that materially worsen outcomes. "In effect, the Government is acting like a loan shark." Read More: Rachel Reeves is breaking the student loan contract and making graduates pay for it Read More: 'It’s not like a mortgage': Minister defends student loans system as more people blast it as 'unfair'

One 31-year-old respondent to the survey said: "At 17, I would not be deemed suitable by lenders for a £2,000 loan for a car, let alone a £57,000 loan to which I received no contract, fixed rates, or terms and conditions." Asked in the survey how student loan debt had affected their quality of life, graduates said it had made affording a mortgage more difficult, exacerbated cost-of-living concerns, and made parents feel penalised for taking leave for having children. Organise and Rethink Repayment is calling for the Chancellor to reverse the decision in the Budget to freeze the repayment threshold for Plan 2 student loans, and also for a pause on interest being added to loans during maternity or parental leave. Plan 2 loans were issued to English students who started their undergraduate courses between the 2012/13 and 2022/23 academic years. At the Autumn Budget, the Government announced that the repayment threshold for Plan 2 loans, which will rise to £29,385 in April 2026, will be frozen for three years. This change will mean more graduates will start making repayments earlier than they would have if the threshold increased with inflation. The change comes despite Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledging to abolish tuition fees altogether when he successfully ran to become Labour's leader in 2020. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said last week that freezes announced at the Budget alone would increase the average student loan repayments made over a lifetime by around £3,000 for those who started at university in 2022, with impacts for those who started before that likely to be similar or slightly smaller. "Several respondents recall being reassured at school that the loan was safe and fair, only to discover years later that interest could outstrip repayments and that balances could grow despite paying every month," the survey report states. "Others say they would never have taken the loan had they understood how the interest worked or that the rules could change after the fact." After a student with a loan graduates, interest is added to it at the rate of Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation, plus up to 3 per cent depending on how much a graduate is earning. The maximum interest is currently 6.2 per cent because the rate of inflation is at 3.2 per cent as of September 2025. Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC that debate on the system is "worth having", acknowledging that currently it feels tough for young graduates.