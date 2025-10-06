The Princess Royal unveils the commemorative plaque, as she attends the official opening of the new Dorset Police HQ at Wool. Picture: Graham Hunt/Dorset Echo/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The Princess Royal has earned praise for her hard work while visiting several local organisations in Dorset – including a horse riding school, the new Dorset Police headquarters, and a boat building academy.

Anne toured a British Horse Society (BHS) club in Bovington on Monday accompanied by the organisation’s president, Doc Martin star Martin Clunes. The actor spoke of the club’s endeavour to promote interactions with horses for people of all backgrounds, adding: “What this programme is doing over and over again is helping kids who have fallen through the net.” Anne enjoyed riding demonstrations before meeting students of the Royal Armoured Corps (RAC) Saddle Club – including Olivia, who said: “It was very special. “She came up and said hello, I was very excited and nervous.” Another student, Mia, who also took part in the demonstration, said: “I felt a mixture of everything when meeting her, it was exciting, and I was also nervous.” Read more: Prince Harry stalker 'came feet away from Duke' during UK visit Read more: King held Windsor Castle 'farewell' for 'closest aide' Michael Fawcett after quitting over cash-for-honours claims

The Princess Royal (left), Vice-Patron of British Horse Society, during a tour of the Bovington Equestrian Centre, where she observed demonstrations from the Approved Centre’s participants and volunteers. Picture: Graham Hunt/Dorset Echo/PA Wire

The pair were there with their coach Lisa Bonfield who has worked at the BHS for two years. She said: “Princess Anne was very down to earth. “You could tell she was very interested in the people she was talking with, and this is something close to her. “My students were really great; I am so proud of them. “They are in their comfort zone with the horses.” Later in the visit, the Princess Royal unveiled a plaque and handed out certificates to some of the students. Among these students were Layla Steirn, 15, from Weymouth and Zara Bonfield, 14, from Corfe Castle. The pair said: “It was amazing, she is very normal which I liked. “It was very easy to speak to her as she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to horses."

The Princess Royal (right), Vice-Patron of British Horse Society, shakes hands with Martin Clunes, during a tour of the Bovington Equestrian Centre, where she observed demonstrations from the Approved Centre’s participants and volunteers. Picture: Graham Hunt/Dorset Echo/PA Wire

James Hicks, chief executive of the British Horse Foundation, said: “To have the work that the British Horse Foundation does recognised is amazing and everybody is chuffed to bits. “Her Royal Highness only asks a question that she wants to know the answer to. “She is a great source of wisdom. She’s a grafter.” The princess also visited the new Dorset Police Headquarters in Winfrith to formally open the three-storey sustainable building and its memorial garden. She met local dignitaries and the teams responsible for delivering the building on time, as well as award-winning officers, staff and volunteers from various police departments. Chief Constable Amanda Pearson said: “It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Dorset Police Headquarters for the official opening of our new flagship building. “This was an important historical moment for the force, and I was delighted to be able to introduce her to the fantastic team who made it happen, alongside our hardworking officers, staff and volunteers. “It’s of upmost importance that our officers, staff and volunteers have a working environment that supports them with their contribution to keeping people safe. “Our former HQ building had served us well for 60 years but had well and truly outlived its original temporary purpose. “We are proud of our new headquarters, which will provide value for money and long-term savings, enabling us to invest in frontline policing to tackle the things that matter most to our communities. “Sustainability was at the forefront of its design – we now generate an amount of our own electricity by the use of solar panels and our water usage is much reduced.”

