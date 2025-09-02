Oscar-nominated First Nations actor Graham Greene has died aged 73, leaving behind a legacy that included star turns in Dances With Wolves and The Green Mile.

Canadian Greene, who was of the Oneida tribe, took up acting in the 1970s and often played Native American characters in Hollywood films. More recently, he has had roles in television series including Tulsa King and 1883.

His friend and fellow actor Gil Birmingham said: “We have lost a man of incredible talent who made a positive impact on Native representation in film, inspiring a new generation of Native actors.”

Greene has 188 screen credits to his name and achieved his mainstream breakthrough in 1990 with his turn as Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

