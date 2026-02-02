In front of Congress, he will say that Britain’s cultural elite, including the Prime Minister, "hid from culture wars".

By Alice Padgett

Graham Linehan will tell US Congress that Sir Keir Starmer has censored free speech in Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Father Ted Writer Cleared Of Harassing Trans Activist But Found Guilty Of Criminal Damage. Picture: Getty

"Sir Keir came to power saying that he was going to end the culture war, but what he’s actually done is he’s hid from it," he told The Telegraph. “I want to point out that this elite is kind of working against the interests of working-class people. He [Sir Keir] has made it a million times worse, and it won’t get better until he’s gone.” The committee will be chaired by Jim Jordan, a Republican congressman, alongside numerous Trump allies. Several members said they were "shocked" after looking into the case as a part of a probe into foreign censorship. Social media companies now face fines of up to £18million or 10 per cent of their annual revenue if they fail to remove content deemed harmful from their platforms. Mr Jordan said ahead of Wednesday’s hearing: "Europe’s censorship unfairly targets American companies and threatens American innovation.