Graham Potter is unveiled as the new West Ham United manager at London Stadium. Picture: West Ham United FC via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

West Ham manager Graham Potter said he accepts the "ridicule" directed at him after the club’s terrible start to the season left them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Defeat in four of their five matches, including thrashings at home against London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham, has left Potter’s future at the London Stadium seemingly in doubt. The team are without a win at home since February and the atmosphere inside and outside the ground has grown increasingly hostile, with demonstrations organised ahead of last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace to protest against the current ownership. Long-standing dissatisfaction with the board over the running of the club has spared Potter the worst of supporters’ anger but that could change if the defeats continue to arrive, starting with Monday night’s trip to Everton. The former Chelsea and Brighton boss endured a further humiliation this week after a gallery of "face-swaps" went viral on social media, merging Potter’s features with those of well-known figures. Read more: Tottenham’s owners ‘unequivocally reject’ expression of interest to buy club Read more: United States President Donald Trump introduced to the crowd at the Ryder Cup

West Ham United manager Graham Potter gives instructions to his players during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium. Picture: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

"Yes, I am aware of it," he said. “It made my 15-year-old son laugh a lot so you have to accept what comes with it (the job). "At times, (that is) ridicule but that is just the environment we are in and it is what it is. "I haven’t given it too much thought and you can imagine I’ve got a few more important things than that to be honest. As I said, it is what it is and you have to deal with those things." Poor results have been only part of the issue, with the performances in some of those losses and the sight of their team in a state of near-total collapse giving supporters particular cause for alarm. They were humiliated in a 5-1 loss to Chelsea in August during which the visitors cantered to victory despite having fallen behind early and ought to have scored more. Spurs were given an equally comfortable ride, scoring three times in 17 second-half minutes to triumph 3-0. On both occasions fans streamed out of the London Stadium in their thousands long before the final whistle put the team out of their misery. A 3-0 loss away to newly-promoted Sunderland on the opening weekend was another low.

Graham Potter, the manager of West Ham, looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Picture: Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images