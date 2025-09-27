The club said results and performances "have not matched expectations"

Graham Potter has been sacked as West Ham manager, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Former Chelsea boss Potter was relieved of his duties just two days out from West Ham’s match against Everton. The Hammers faithful turned on Potter during last weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace and the club’s owners have acted with West Ham on the hunt for a fourth manager during the last 18 months. A statement shared by the club said results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season "have not matched expectations". They said the Board of Directors believe that a "change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible". Read more: Rory McIlroy heralds ‘great day’ as Europe open lead at Ryder Cup Read more: King sends ‘warmest good wishes’ to England and Canada for Rugby World Cup final

The statement continued: "The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect. "The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future." The process of appointing a replacement is underway, said the club. West Ham turned to Potter at the start of 2025 after Julen Lopetegui – the successor of long-serving boss David Moyes – lasted only 22 matches. Lopetegui was sacked after heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, but won seven of his fixtures in charge – a slight improvement on Potter’s final record.

