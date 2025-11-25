Thorpe – one of the most respected batters of his generation and a former England assistant coach – took his own life in August last year following a long battle with anxiety and depression

By Rebecca Henrys

Graham Thorpe’s widow believes he would still be alive if there had been more support from the England and Wales Cricket Board after he left his coaching role with the governing body.

Thorpe – one of the most respected batters of his generation and a former England assistant coach – took his own life in August last year following a long battle with anxiety and depression. In July 2025, an inquest at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking heard Thorpe had “spiralled into depression” after losing his job as a batting coach in 2022 following an Ashes defeat in Australia, and he had tried to take his own life on another occasion. Coroner Jonathan Stevens said there were “failings” in the provision of care to Thorpe by health professionals in the months before he died, and recorded a conclusion of suicide. Thorpe had been having therapy for his mental health for 18 months before he left the ECB. Stevens noted the organisation had “funded treatment, hospital stays and extended his health treatment insurance” after his departure in February 2022. Read more: ‘Failings’ in care of ex-cricketer Graham Thorpe in months before his death, inquest hears Read more: England cricket legend Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

Nasser Hussain and Graham Thorpe of England celebrate a series win in the twilight dark during the 3rd Pakistan v England Test match on 11 December 2000. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images