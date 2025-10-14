Grammy-award winning R&B legend D'Angelo dies aged 51
Michael Eugene Archer leaves behind a "legacy of extraordinarily moving music", his family said in a tribute
Neo-soul pioneer D’Angelo has died aged 51 following a battle with cancer, his family has confirmed.
The R&B icon died on Tuesday morning at his home in New York following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
His family said that the singer, real name Michael Eugene Archer, leaves behind a legacy of extraordinarily moving music".
They asked fans to celebrate “the gift of song that he has left for the world” as they paid tribute.
The statement read: "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life … After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.
“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.
“We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”
D’Angelo was viewed as hugely influential in the R&B genre. He started out as a songwriter and played alongside musicians such as Lauryn Hill and The Roots.
He was also seen as a pioneering figure neo-soul, a fresh musical movement that came out of the 1990s which blended a mixture of R&B and hip hop sounds. His contemporaries included stars such as Erikyah Badu and Bilal.
D’Angelo recorded three albums which won him four Grammy Awards - skyrocketing to fame with his 1995 debut Brown Sugar.
The track Lady from the same album reached No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1996. His heavily acclaimed follow-up album, Voodoo, was released in 2000 and solidified his status as a neo-soul legend.
The Black Messiah, his third and final album, was released in 2014.
Tributes have flooded in for the R&B legend after his death.
DJ Premier, who produced D'Angelo's track Devil's Pie, wrote on X: “Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING."